YIA sets new fees: $25 Intl, 15,000 Kyats domestic , starting May 12

Passengers who purchased tickets before May 12, 2025, will have to pay the additional amount directly at designated counters inside the airport.
Currently, the airport charges a passenger service charge of 3,000 kyats for domestic flights and $10 for international flights.
Although Yangon Airport collected it as a passenger service charge, we collect it from the passengers as an airport tax when we sell tickets. The airport tax rate has changed. It is $25 for international flights, 15,000 kyats at Yangon, Mandalay, and Naypyidaw airports, and 5,000 kyats at other airports,” said an official from a domestic airline.
Yangon Aerodrome Company Limited (YACL) manages Yangon International Airport, the main gateway to Myanmar. As the company managing Yangon International Airport, Myanmar’s busiest airport, YACL is committed to setting standards and ensuring that Yangon International Airport performs optimally and maintains high performance in key areas such as infrastructure, organisation and management.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network