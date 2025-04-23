Myanmar army returns to Lashio after ethnic armed group transfers control

The convoy, consisting of over a hundred vehicles, is currently stationed alongside the Union Highway.
In recent days, reports emerged that the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), which had controlled Lashio, would hand over the town to the regional administrative body of the State Administration Council. Before this, security officials from the MNDAA and SAC, along with representatives from China’s ceasefire monitoring team, held discussions in Lashio. Following these talks, the military has now re-entered the town.
Although no official announcements have been made regarding how the administration of Lashio will be managed, the MNDAA reportedly removed its Special Region (1) flags from the town on April 21.
However, some MNDAA members remain in the area near the Two Elephants Hotel, where negotiations were held, according to residents.
Today (April 22) marks the reopening of government offices after the Myanmar New Year holidays. It is still unclear whether the administrative staff have accompanied the military convoy into Lashio.
“We saw the military convoy enter. For now, they’ve stopped by the roadside. It’s not yet known whether administrative staff came along or not. There are over a hundred vehicles, but civilians are going about their daily lives as usual,” a resident said.
Currently, some staff assigned to Lashio are still in Taunggyi. They have only submitted their names but have not yet received orders to return to Lashio. One official mentioned that administrative personnel may have joined the military convoy.
Chinese ceasefire monitoring delegation reportedly arrives in Lashio Township
It has been reported that a delegation from China tasked with monitoring the ceasefire has arrived in Lashio Township, Northern Shan State, Myanmar.
Footage circulating on social media shows vehicles bearing Chinese flags and emblems of a ceasefire monitoring group entering Lashio. While reports suggest that the delegation includes Deng Xijun, China's Special Envoy for Asian Affairs, this has not been independently confirmed.
According to preliminary findings from Eleven Media Group on April 18, members of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army-MNDAA are still present in Lashio. Officials from the region’s security forces under the State Administration Council (SAC) have reportedly arrived and are engaging in discussions.
The presence of the Chinese delegation was reportedly confirmed through video documentation.
As Myanmar’s New Year holidays come to an end and government offices are set to reopen on April 22, reports have emerged that the administration of Lashio will be transferred back to SAC's local authorities.
However, there have been no official statements or confirmations from either side at this time. Additionally, staff currently stationed in Taunggyi who are also responsible for duties in Lashio say they have not yet received any formal orders.
A government staff member from Lashio, currently serving in Taunggyi Township, southern Shan State, commented: "Our department hasn’t received any information yet. We heard that the district administrator hasn’t even arrived. The teams currently in Lashio are reportedly security-related groups. So far, nothing is confirmed."
On September 2, 2024, the Myanmar Counter-Terrorism Central Committee designated the northern alliance groups, including the MNDAA, as terrorist organisations.
According to the 2008 Constitution, the Kokang Self-Administered Zone was established by combining Kunlong and Laukkai townships in northern Shan State. Representatives from this zone have also been elected to parliament through various constituencies.
Article 53 of the 2008 Constitution outlines the procedures required to modify or redefine the boundaries of states or regions within Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network