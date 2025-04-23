Myanmar army returns to Lashio after ethnic armed group transfers control

The convoy, consisting of over a hundred vehicles, is currently stationed alongside the Union Highway.

In recent days, reports emerged that the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), which had controlled Lashio, would hand over the town to the regional administrative body of the State Administration Council. Before this, security officials from the MNDAA and SAC, along with representatives from China’s ceasefire monitoring team, held discussions in Lashio. Following these talks, the military has now re-entered the town.

Although no official announcements have been made regarding how the administration of Lashio will be managed, the MNDAA reportedly removed its Special Region (1) flags from the town on April 21.

However, some MNDAA members remain in the area near the Two Elephants Hotel, where negotiations were held, according to residents.

Today (April 22) marks the reopening of government offices after the Myanmar New Year holidays. It is still unclear whether the administrative staff have accompanied the military convoy into Lashio.

“We saw the military convoy enter. For now, they’ve stopped by the roadside. It’s not yet known whether administrative staff came along or not. There are over a hundred vehicles, but civilians are going about their daily lives as usual,” a resident said.

Currently, some staff assigned to Lashio are still in Taunggyi. They have only submitted their names but have not yet received orders to return to Lashio. One official mentioned that administrative personnel may have joined the military convoy.