Mandalay Myoma Market wings to be demolished after quake

On March 28, 2025, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, causing partial damage to the four-story northern wing of Myoma Market. The southern wing of the four-story building also partially collapsed.
To assess the structural integrity and safety of the affected market buildings, inspections were conducted on April 3 by local authorities and on April 7 by a team of demolition and disaster safety experts from India. Based on their findings, the north and south wings were classified as "red-level" (high-risk) structures and must be demolished. However, the main market building showed no significant damage to its core structure and was deemed safe and stable.
Currently, shop owners are allowed to clean and prepare their stalls from April 21 to April 23, between 8:30 AM and 4:00 PM. During this time, internal structural checks and clearance of entry/exit pathways will also be carried out. The main market building will officially reopen on April 24, operating on its regular schedule, according to the Market Management Committee’s announcement.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network