Face masks: An environmental time bomb

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks have become an essential tool for personal protection. However, along with their widespread use, billions of discarded masks have accumulated in both landfills and waterways.

Scientists are now warning that used face masks are an "environmental time bomb" that are breaking down into "microplastics" and continuously releasing harmful chemicals.

At the height of the pandemic, an estimated 129 billion disposable face masks were used globally each month, most made from polypropylene and other plastics. Due to the lack of recycling programs, most of these masks were either buried in landfills or discarded in public spaces such as streets, parks, beaches, water bodies, and rural areas.

These masks are now beginning to decompose, releasing microplastics into the environment.

Research by Dr Anna Bogush and Dr Ivan Kourtchev from the Centre for Agroecology, Water, and Resilience at Coventry University shows that even unused masks can pollute water sources. This has raised concerns about the environmental cost of single-use face masks.