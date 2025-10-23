From government complex to urban living hub

Theethat Suksa-ard, Deputy Managing Director of Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd. (DAD), the administrator of the Government Complex Commemorating His Majesty the King's 80th Birthday Anniversary, 5th December 2007, revealed that amidst the familiar image of the “Government Complex” surrounded by strictly regulated buildings and the formality of bureaucratic procedures, the 47-rai ( 7.52 hectars) area within the complex is being transformed into a “Model Green City.”

It is now opening its doors to everyone, driven by the concept of creating a “new balance” between government operations and the “quality of life for the public.”

“This Government Complex is no longer just a workplace for government officials but is moving towards becoming a living space that connects nature, society, and people,” he stated.