From government complex to urban living hub

Theethat Suksa-ard, Deputy Managing Director of Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd. (DAD), the administrator of the Government Complex Commemorating His Majesty the King's 80th Birthday Anniversary, 5th December 2007, revealed that amidst the familiar image of the “Government Complex” surrounded by strictly regulated buildings and the formality of bureaucratic procedures, the 47-rai ( 7.52 hectars) area within the complex is being transformed into a “Model Green City.”
It is now opening its doors to everyone, driven by the concept of creating a “new balance” between government operations and the “quality of life for the public.”
“This Government Complex is no longer just a workplace for government officials but is moving towards becoming a living space that connects nature, society, and people,” he stated.
A ‘Green City’ Accessible to All
The green spaces developed by DAD are not merely along the roadside or on design paper, but are a systematic network of Green Infrastructure connecting multiple garden areas. This includes: a sky garden connecting buildings, a median strip garden planted with large, shady trees, and a large garden atop the underpass tunnel on Chaeng Watthana Road.
Together, these areas have become walking and jogging paths for people of all ages, a true recreational space in the heart of the city.
To underscore the commitment to “opening public spaces,” DAD is organising the “GovComplex Green City Fun Run 2025” on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The event invites the general public to “test out” this new Green City.
Participants will experience a natural, urban route designed to be safe, shady, and suitable for diverse users, including the elderly and wheelchair users. However, this activity is not solely about health.
GovComplex Green City Fun Run 2025 Registration Fee
All proceeds from registration fees and sponsors, without deduction of expenses, will be donated to the Srisavangkhawatana Foundation under Royal Patronage to aid underprivileged patients nationwide and support the purchase of medical equipment for Chulabhorn Hospital.
A modern city’s progress is not only measured by tall buildings or infrastructure but by “spaces where people are happy to live.” Therefore, DAD’s transformation of the Government Complex is not just real estate development; it is proof that:
“A good city starts by giving everyone a place to stand and a place to breathe.”
Today, the Government Complex is writing a new chapter for the meaning of ‘government’—no longer just a state agency, but a “Living Space” for everyone.