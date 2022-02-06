Weekend train trips to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam extended for month of love

As a result, the SRT is running eight more trips on each Saturday and Sunday of February.

Timetable:

6am: Depart from Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong) followed by stops at Samsen, Bang Sue, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Muang, Rangsit, Ayutthaya, Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi junctions.

9.25am: Arrive at the viewpoint in the middle of Pa Sak Jolasid reservoir.

9.50am: Arrive at Khok Salung Station to taste and purchase OTOP products.

10.35am: Stop at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam to visit nearby attractions.

3.30pm: Return by train from Pasak Chonlasit Dam to Bangkok, stopping at Kaeng Khoi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Rangsit, Don Muang, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Bang Sue and Samsen stations.

6.50pm: Arrive at Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong).