Weekend train trips to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam extended for month of love

The trips to Pasak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi province also stop in the old capital of Ayutthaya. The SRT said demand from both Thai and foreign tourists has been strong since the trips launched on November 26, with long queues forming for tickets. The romantic scenery of the reservoir should also be a magnet for lovers celebrating Valentine’s Day this month.
As a result, the SRT is running eight more trips on each Saturday and Sunday of February.
Timetable:
6am: Depart from Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong) followed by stops at Samsen, Bang Sue, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Muang, Rangsit, Ayutthaya, Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi junctions.
9.25am: Arrive at the viewpoint in the middle of Pa Sak Jolasid reservoir.
9.50am: Arrive at Khok Salung Station to taste and purchase OTOP products.
10.35am: Stop at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam to visit nearby attractions.
3.30pm: Return by train from Pasak Chonlasit Dam to Bangkok, stopping at Kaeng Khoi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Rangsit, Don Muang, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Bang Sue and Samsen stations.
6.50pm: Arrive at Bangkok Station (Hua Lamphong).
Round-trip fare (3rd class with fans):
Bangkok-Pasak Chonlasit Dam-Bangkok is 330 baht.
Saraburi/Kaeng Khoi-Khok Salung is 130 baht.
Pa Sak Jolasid Dam-Bangkok (one-way) is 150 baht.
Round-trip fare (2nd class air-con):
Bangkok-Pasak Chonlasit Dam-Bangkok is 560 baht.
Saraburi/Kaeng Khoi-Khok Salung is 260 baht.
Pa Sak Jolasid Dam-Bangkok (one-way) is 250 baht.
Travellers must be fully vaccinated (two jabs) or show a negative result from an ATK test taken within 72 hours of departure. Tickets for the trip can be purchased at any railway station.
Published : February 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
