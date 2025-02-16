The PARQ introduces pet-friendly picnics in Bangkok

A new picnic style combines happiness and health for both pet owners and their pets, offering relaxation in a garden setting in Bangkok.
The Pet PARQ is a pet-friendly community in the form of Bangkok's first sky-park garden.
Designed to allow pet owners and their pets to enjoy their time together, this space offers ample opportunities for playing and relaxation, all while enjoying a chilled-out environment with a comfortable atmosphere in the heart of the city.
Pet PARQ is filled with trees and green spaces, making it an ideal spot for relaxation in a tranquil and shady ambiance, providing a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of urban life.
Pet PARQ is filled with trees and green spaces, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind in a shaded, peaceful atmosphere.
It comes with various facilities, including a dog exercise area covered with premium-grade grass that is both eco-friendly and pet-friendly. This space is ideal for various activities, whether it’s running around or simply relaxing.
What makes it even more special is the relaxation corner with pet hooks, where you can sit back, enjoy the breeze, and socialise with friends without worry. With a dedicated pet restroom on-site, this is a space where you and your pets can enjoy quality time together in comfort and peace of mind.
On February 8, The PARQ, in collaboration with Dogkery, launched the “Dogkery Picnic in Pet PARQ” event, offering a range of fun activities for pet lovers and their furry families, aligning with the wellness theme of a life well balanced.
Amid the joyful atmosphere, a special activity called “Time to Bake” allowed pet owners to try their hand at homemade, healthy pies for their pets while learning about nutrition and selecting the right ingredients suited for different types of pets, promoting their internal health.
Additionally, there was the “Time to Train” session, where tips and techniques on pet care and friendly training were shared by the Chai Phak Dog Training Centre. This aimed to help create good behaviour and enhance communication between pets and their owners.
To wrap up, “Time to Chill” offered an opportunity to enjoy quality moments with people’s four-legged friends and the community, uplifting each other and sharing positive energy.
Even if you didn't bring a pet, the Dogkery Picnic in Pet PARQ still provided joy for everyone joining in the activities.
This event wasn’t just a picnic for pet lovers, but also a space to refresh the spirit and meet new friends with similar lifestyles.
In addition to areas for relaxation and activities for pet families, attendees could also enjoy shops, restaurants, cafes, and various services that welcome furry friends, ensuring a comfortable and safe experience. It provided pet owners a chance to meet and build new friendships with other pet owners.
Located in the heart of the Rama 4 area of Bangkok, The PARQ caters to the lifestyle of a new generation of city dwellers. Its convenient location and full-service amenities, including electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations, make it easy for visitors to access and enjoy.