The PARQ introduces pet-friendly picnics in Bangkok

Pet PARQ is filled with trees and green spaces, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind in a shaded, peaceful atmosphere.

It comes with various facilities, including a dog exercise area covered with premium-grade grass that is both eco-friendly and pet-friendly. This space is ideal for various activities, whether it’s running around or simply relaxing.

What makes it even more special is the relaxation corner with pet hooks, where you can sit back, enjoy the breeze, and socialise with friends without worry. With a dedicated pet restroom on-site, this is a space where you and your pets can enjoy quality time together in comfort and peace of mind.

On February 8, The PARQ, in collaboration with Dogkery, launched the “Dogkery Picnic in Pet PARQ” event, offering a range of fun activities for pet lovers and their furry families, aligning with the wellness theme of a life well balanced.

Amid the joyful atmosphere, a special activity called “Time to Bake” allowed pet owners to try their hand at homemade, healthy pies for their pets while learning about nutrition and selecting the right ingredients suited for different types of pets, promoting their internal health.

Additionally, there was the “Time to Train” session, where tips and techniques on pet care and friendly training were shared by the Chai Phak Dog Training Centre. This aimed to help create good behaviour and enhance communication between pets and their owners.

To wrap up, “Time to Chill” offered an opportunity to enjoy quality moments with people’s four-legged friends and the community, uplifting each other and sharing positive energy.