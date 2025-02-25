Bangkok and Honolulu Renew Sister-City Ties After 10 Years

This is the first time in 10 years that Bangkok has taken steps to restart a sister-city council partnership, opening the door for closer work between the two cities.

“Today, our goal is to bring new ideas and build a strong connection that benefits both our cities and countries,” said Dr. John. “We are thankful that the Honolulu City Council sees this as a great chance to work together. Our plans include cultural exchanges and using Bangkok’s—and Thailand’s—influence to create new economic opportunities. After today’s meeting, the Honolulu team will visit Bangkok this December to sign an MOU to officially set up our sister-council partnership. Until then, both cities will work together to plan how we can best cooperate.”

During the talks, the Honolulu team wanted to learn more about the practical role of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council—from planning the city and improving everyday life to managing the budget and solving local problems. Impressed by Bangkok’s success, they proposed signing an MOU—the first such agreement in over 10 years—to share ideas and work more closely together.