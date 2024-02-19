NESDC urges BOT to launch urgent measures to address rising household debts, NPLs

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC’s secretary-general, highlighted the pressing need for action, citing troubling economic indicators that underscore underlying structural issues within the economy. Of particular concern is the rising level of debt, notably among households and SMEs, coupled with a worrisome uptick in NPLs within the banking sector.

Despite the government’s implementation of various fiscal measures, including incentives for tourism, new investments and budget acceleration initiatives, the NESDC contends that further financial interventions are imperative, especially since the government’s fiscal arsenal nears depletion.