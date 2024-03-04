FTI urges government to do more to protect Thai interests in Myanmar

However, plans are being prepared to capitalise on opportunities as other countries pull out, thus extending Thai business operations.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), stated that businesses investing in Myanmar must closely monitor the geopolitical challenges that are becoming increasingly intertwined. Western countries, in particular, are not favouring the Myanmar government due to its business ties with China.

The military rule has led to Western countries relocating their investments elsewhere. Thai businesses are also slowing down their expansion plans, waiting for the situation to stabilise.

Kriengkrai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for proactively responding to the proposal submitted by the FTI to promptly open checkpoints. According to him, the checkpoints need to be modernised to facilitate the smooth flow of goods, both in terms of import and export. The Thai government has demonstrated swift decision-making, acting like business professionals who understand and promptly address issues.

He stated that this situation should be seen as an opportunity. While investors from other countries are hesitant and divesting, Thailand should strategise on how to seize or make use of this opportunity to its advantage. This is a matter that needs to be discussed and explored further, he added.