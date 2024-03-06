Department of Excise lists the 10 most expensive wines in Thailand
Following the adjustment of the wine tax structure on February 23 to support tourism and consumption within the country, the Department of Excise has published a list of the 10 most expensive wines available in Thailand.
The priciest is an eye-watering 1.5 million baht a bottle while the lowest is 200,000 baht.
The list gives the recommended retail prices the department uses as a reference for wine importers for tax purposes.
The top 10 most expensive wines are:
Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru, 1,520,249 baht
Chateau Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (Premier Grand Cru Classe), 943,509 baht
Domaine G. Roumier Musigny Grand Cru, 914,852 baht
Domaine de La Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru, 886,149 baht
Egon Muller - Scharzhof Scharzhofberger Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese, 516,478 baht
Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee Grand Cru Monopole, 395,755 baht
Henri Jayer Echezeaux Grand Cru, 314,584 baht
Domaine Coche-Dury Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, 217,008 baht
Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Ermitage Cuvee Cathelin, 237,503 baht
Domaine Bizot Echezeaux Grand Cru, 208,908 baht