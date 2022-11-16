Unicef encourages youth to ‘Meet Your Mind, Find Your Safe Zone’

The two-month campaign will also equip parents, caregivers and teachers with mental health literacy and the tools to support their children and students in building resilience for mental well-being.

The campaign features a quiz for children and young people to better understand their emotions and identify a ‘safe zone’ for feeling these emotions, whether it be a pet, a peaceful corner at the beach, a favourite music genre or a pleasant activity or hobby. To inspire children and young people to explore this inner world and develop their inner strength, the campaign kicks off with a touching music video of “Rest” by A Little Bit High of Spacebar Music Hub, a band that found their safe zone in songs about vulnerability.

“Surrounded and silenced by mental health stigma, children and young people feel they must behave as if they are okay and often feel like they have no one to turn to,” said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand. “Their mental health has seriously suffered from the grief, uncertainty, isolation and stress over the past years of Covid-19 and well before that, so Every Day is Mind Day is returning to equip them with accessible, youth-friendly tools and support to face difficult emotions in spaces and with people that feel safe to them. This way, they can be ready to open up and reach out for help from their loved ones or, if needed, from a professional."