Government, ISPs focus on online safety for children as risk of cyber abuse rises

Government officials will also work with ISPs to teach children and youths how to navigate the online world safely and confidently, officials said.

More than 40 senior officials and experts who focus on child-protection, health, education, law enforcement and information technology discussed and adopted a holistic and coordinated approach to address the alarming increase of online harm against children and young people, exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Led by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security with support from Unicef, the consultation resulted in the adoption of an innovative public-private partnership, the Thailand Safe Internet Coalition.

Thailand's leading telecommunications companies, including AIS, DTAC and True, expressed their willingness and commitment to partnering with the government, private sector and civil society for safer digital spaces for children and young people.

Founded from a holistic, child rights approach, the Thailand Safe Internet Coalition aims to improve overall reporting of online abuse; enhance coordination among sectors, including the ICT private sector; improve service provision for victims; and build resilience among children, young people and parents to cope with online risks that children and young people face.

Its five pillars focus on safe digital experiences; child and youth engagement; accessible and responsive services; coordination and a unified message; and corporate sector engagement.