“Gowajee”, a Thai Speech-Recognition AI from Chula

In search of meaning in the voice: Gowajee helps to screen patients with depression

As a result of data gathering of voices that convey various emotions, Gowajee has been able to help develop the systems used in DMIND for screening patients with depression.

“DMIND proved to be very challenging for us. Aside from transcriptions, a model of classifying and decoding emotions from voices in at-risk groups is also needed. Crying is usually involved which makes voices difficult to transcribe and decode, but Gowajee was able to do considerably well by determining the important keywords for decoding.”

How can Gowajee be adapted for use in other areas?

Gowajee and AI technology can be used in many other areas such as …

• A dental assistant takes notes while the dentist is doing dental work on the patient and needs to record some notes.

• It can be used to detect a stroke risk in patients with slurred speech.

• Act as a life coach by asking questions and analyzing people’s life goals from video interviews, use as part of students’ and employees’ orientation.

• Modify and amplify sounds for the hard-of-hearing so that they can hear more clearly.

Your data is safe with Gowajee

“Data safety” is what puts Gowajee above other speech-recognition AIs. As Ekapol tells us “Normally other transcription programs store their data on the cloud or compile them on users’ computer. With Gowajee, all the data is stored on the user’s database ensuring its safety. This is useful for organizations like banks which need high data security.”

AIs are becoming increasingly clever with the enhanced linguistic abilities that are getting closer and closer to human beings which have caused many to worry about being replaced by technologies. In terms of AIs for Thai language transcription, Ekapol only sees them as enablers that will make life easier for us in the present and the future.

“AIs aren’t that disrupting to our lives. We are disrupting ourselves. Ageing societies and a shortage of working-age labour are making it necessary for us to create technologies to substitute what we can’t find humans to do.” Ekapol also concluded by saying “I’m not expecting that my work is going to be helpful to the aged of today but I’m thinking that in the future when I reach an old age I will be making use of these technologies.”