Rescue workers search for victims on higher floors of hotel after deadly Poipet casino blaze

Wallace said it would be difficult to rescue people from a tall building in any country, explaining that rescue cranes cannot reach very high floors. Hence, it is critical for tall buildings to be equipped with their own fire-fighting equipment.

Although Cambodia still lacks a building code, it does have legal requirements for fire safety, Wallace said, adding that he had helped draft these for the country’s Ministry of Interior in his capacity as vice-president of the Association of Fire Prevention Enterprises. The fire safety code was drafted in 2019 and a "prakas" (ministerial declaration) earlier this year made it legally binding. Wallace said the delay between the draft code and the "prakas" was the result of Covid-19.

He said the code applies to old buildings, newly constructed ones, and those under construction, among other facilities at risk of fire.

He said it was too early to determine the cause of the deadly blaze, which has been attributed to several factors, including a gas explosion and electrical fire, by Cambodian media.

Wallace, who works closely with the Interior Ministry, said Cambodia was making great strides in fire safety.

Two staff who survived the blaze told The Nation that they did not hear fire alarms on the floors of the hotel where they were working. “I learned there was a fire when I heard people screaming below,” said one, who requested anonymity.

Both casino employees were unaware of any fire drills taking place at the complex.

Meanwhile, parents of missing casino employees are posting photos and messages on social media asking anyone who has seen their children to contact them immediately.

Others expressed shock as well as condolences to the families of those who had died.

An official at Cambodia’s gambling regulator, the General Secretariat of Commercial Gambling Management Commission, said it was not the commission’s job to inspect casinos for fire hazards before issuing a licence. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The commission renewed the licences of Cambodia’s 70 casinos in the second quarter of this year, saying it would help boost tourism revenue.

Management at Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino and Poipet Resort and Casino did not reply to requests for comment. They did, however, post an announcement online saying the casino will be “temporarily closed”.