Diplomatic Corps visit 904 Royal Volunteers Training Centre
On August 25, 2023, Sarun Charoensuwan, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, together with the executives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Consular Representatives with their spouses to visit the 904 Royal Volunteers Training Centre.
The Ministry organized the Study Visit in tribute to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2023, and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s Birthday Anniversary on August 12, 2023.
The trip also aimed to promote Their Majesties’ royal initiatives to continue, preserve, and build upon the royal works of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to the diplomatic corps.
In attendance were 26 Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Consular Representatives, and their spouses, from 21 countries.
Under the Royal Command of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, the 904 Royal Volunteers Training Center was established as a learning centre of royal works and projects across the country, especially the application of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) and New Agriculture Theory in daily life.
The centre also aims to demonstrate Thai culture, wisdom and way of life, as well as to raise awareness of Thai people in being good citizens and to enhance local communities’ preparedness for natural disasters and challenges caused by unexpected circumstances.
The centre has been operating since 7 May 2019 covering a 232-rai area, graciously bestowed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.
The centre was founded under His Majesty the King’s aspiration to “strengthen the nation’s stability and the people’s happiness as well as to correct the wrongdoing and to follow through the Royal Initiatives under the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.”
Upon their arrival at the 904 Royal Volunteers Training Centre, the Diplomatic Corps and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs executives were warmly welcomed by senior officials of the Bureau of the Royal Household led by Air Chief Marshal Amnart Jeeramaneemai, Grand Chamberlain, Chittrapat Krairiksh, Deputy Director-General of the Department of His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary and Khunying Chantanee Thanarak, Assistant to His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary and Director-General of the Department of the Lord Chamberlain.
The Diplomatic Corps was also bestowed upon Royal Volunteers caps and scarves before receiving a briefing about the overall picture and main objectives of the centre from Admiral Kaneepol Songjaroen, Director of the 904 Royal Volunteers Training Centre. The diplomatic corps also learned at first-hand about the balanced way of living by visiting various learning stations.
This visit reaped considerable attention from Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Consular Representatives with their spouses. During the half-day study visit, the diplomatic corps was impressed to learn about the application of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy by participating in activities, such as feeding the buffaloes, making multi-purpose organic cleansers, making of clay houses and reforestation. The diplomatic corps praised the royal initiatives that taught the people to sustainably live with nature.
The Sufficiency Economy is a philosophy based on the fundamental principle of Thai culture and traditional way of living, while its core principle is in line with the global development agenda to accelerate human development by emphasising balance and eco-friendly development, which can be applied to all aspects of everyday life.
Since 2002, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized a series of exclusive study visits for Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Consular Representatives with their spouses, to witness the success stories of royal projects in improving the people’s well-being, which complements Thailand’s proactive and constructive role in conducting foreign policy, while promoting Thai cultures, identities and tourism.