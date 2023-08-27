Diplomatic Corps visit 904 Royal Volunteers Training Centre

The Ministry organized the Study Visit in tribute to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2023, and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s Birthday Anniversary on August 12, 2023.

The trip also aimed to promote Their Majesties’ royal initiatives to continue, preserve, and build upon the royal works of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to the diplomatic corps.

In attendance were 26 Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Consular Representatives, and their spouses, from 21 countries.

Under the Royal Command of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, the 904 Royal Volunteers Training Center was established as a learning centre of royal works and projects across the country, especially the application of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) and New Agriculture Theory in daily life.

The centre also aims to demonstrate Thai culture, wisdom and way of life, as well as to raise awareness of Thai people in being good citizens and to enhance local communities’ preparedness for natural disasters and challenges caused by unexpected circumstances.

The centre has been operating since 7 May 2019 covering a 232-rai area, graciously bestowed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

The centre was founded under His Majesty the King’s aspiration to “strengthen the nation’s stability and the people’s happiness as well as to correct the wrongdoing and to follow through the Royal Initiatives under the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.”