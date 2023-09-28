Thailand celebrates its national flag

The flag shows five horizontal stripes in the colours red, white, blue, white and red, with the central blue stripe being twice as wide as each of the other four.

The red stands for the land and people, white for religion and blue for the monarchy.

The National Flag is also called the “Tri-Rong”, meaning tricolour.

The first flag used for Siam was probably a plain red one, first used under King Narai (1656–1688).

But the Naval flags later adopted a symbol for the red background of a white chakra, or the Hindu mythological elephant Airavata inside the chakra.