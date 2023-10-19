Revived award celebrates the courage of peacekeepers

The history of the Knight’s Ring goes back to 1957, when the director general of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Phao Siyanon, decided to commend officers who demonstrated exceptional bravery, built a reputation for their crime suppression efforts, and contributed significantly to the police department, whether at the provincial or metropolitan level. That recognition took the form of a gold ring, featuring the emblem on a police cap at its crest, and was given the name of the Knight's Ring.

Later that year, he initiated a hierarchical classification of the Knight's Ring by adorning the top of the ring with diamonds, coining the term Diamond Knight’s Ring. This enhancement aimed to elevate the recognition of police officers who had willingly placed their lives in peril while performing their duties in high-risk situations.