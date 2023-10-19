Revived award celebrates the courage of peacekeepers
With an unwavering commitment to serve as a role model for the police force and to recognise outstanding performance of officers who contribute to the Royal Thai Police, society and the nation, Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, has decided to honour those who exemplify the spirit of peacekeepers with the prestigious Knight’s Ring.
On October 3, when a 14-year-old boy opened fire in Siam Paragon shopping centre, killing two and injuring several more, Pol Cap Thanamorn Nunat of Pathumwan Police Station stepped forward to take control of the situation and apprehend the young perpetrator.
Two weeks later, Pol Gen Torsak revived the tradition of the Knight's Ring and bestowed it upon Pol. Cap. Thanamorn.
The history of the Knight’s Ring goes back to 1957, when the director general of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Phao Siyanon, decided to commend officers who demonstrated exceptional bravery, built a reputation for their crime suppression efforts, and contributed significantly to the police department, whether at the provincial or metropolitan level. That recognition took the form of a gold ring, featuring the emblem on a police cap at its crest, and was given the name of the Knight's Ring.
Later that year, he initiated a hierarchical classification of the Knight's Ring by adorning the top of the ring with diamonds, coining the term Diamond Knight’s Ring. This enhancement aimed to elevate the recognition of police officers who had willingly placed their lives in peril while performing their duties in high-risk situations.
There were only 13 recipients of the Diamond Knight's Ring. This limited number was chosen due to Pol. Gen. Phao's belief in the auspiciousness of the number 13, which corresponds to October 13, Thailand's Police Day in that era.
The tradition of awarding the Knight's Ring ceased when Pol. Gen. Phao retired from his position in 1957 and was revived by Pol. Gen. Torsak on October 17.