Nutrient-rich plant vitamins from food waste for the Royal Development Projects
Exploring the value of food waste; as a valuable resource: The PARQ implements an advanced waste management system within its Mixed-use development, aligned with the Concept of life Well Balanced.
As the first project in Thailand that has set a remarkable precedent by achieving the LEED Gold® version 4 certification, the latest international standard for green buildings, and the WELL certified™ core gold standard, a pinnacle in global health standards for real estate. The PARQ contributes a ton of nutrient-rich plant vitamins produced from waste processing machines within its buildings to the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board (RDPB). This initiative strives to cultivate sustainability, facilitate the exchange of ideas on environmental preservation, create public benefits and reduce food waste.
Kamolnai Chaixanien, Executive Director of TCC AssetsThailand Co. Ltd. and an executive at The PARQ, expressed, "At The PARQ, we are committed to promoting sustainability and environmental friendliness. We aim to foster a shared commitment among our tenants and partners, encouraging collective action. Through extensive research and testing, we have developed a strategy to efficiently manage resources while minimising the environmental footprint associated with building operations.”
The PARQ places a strong emphasis on integrating an efficient waste management system from the design stage, dedicating sustainable spaces for this purpose. With a firm commitment to effective waste management within the project, we have chosen a high-quality food waste disposal machine.
This advanced system can digest a wide variety of food waste, including watery substances and large pieces of food, as well as items in the biodegradable packaging category and tissue paper.
Notably, the machine eliminates the need for grinding, blending, or chopping, and significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions, contributing further to environmental preservation, stated Nutthakarn Klovuthi-anun, Managing Director of OaklinCompany (Thailand).
Suporn Treenarin, Secretary-General of the Royal Development Projects Board, stated, The Office of the RDPBis delighted to serve as the intermediary for receiving the high-quality nourishing plant vitamins transformed from food waste. These vitamins will be distributed for use in the Royal Development Study Centre and other forthcoming projects under the royal initiatives.