Nutrient-rich plant vitamins from food waste for the Royal Development Projects

The PARQ places a strong emphasis on integrating an efficient waste management system from the design stage, dedicating sustainable spaces for this purpose. With a firm commitment to effective waste management within the project, we have chosen a high-quality food waste disposal machine.

This advanced system can digest a wide variety of food waste, including watery substances and large pieces of food, as well as items in the biodegradable packaging category and tissue paper.

Notably, the machine eliminates the need for grinding, blending, or chopping, and significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions, contributing further to environmental preservation, stated Nutthakarn Klovuthi-anun, Managing Director of OaklinCompany (Thailand).

Suporn Treenarin, Secretary-General of the Royal Development Projects Board, stated, The Office of the RDPBis delighted to serve as the intermediary for receiving the high-quality nourishing plant vitamins transformed from food waste. These vitamins will be distributed for use in the Royal Development Study Centre and other forthcoming projects under the royal initiatives.



