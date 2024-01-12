Youth join UNICEF Thailand's inaugural "Open House" to voice future aspirations
To celebrate National Children’s Day, children and young people travelled from across the country to UNICEF Thailand’s first Open House event, held at its Bangkok office on Saturday.
There they shared their hopes and ideas for creating a brighter future for every child while learning more about their rights.
The event was created to inspire children and young people as they embark on their journey into adulthood.
At the Open House, children and young people - mostly from high schools and universities - participated in various activities related to children's rights and UNICEF’s advocacy work. They explored an exhibition showcasing UNICEF’s journey over the last 75 years while learning more about their rights, and the responsibilities the Government and other stakeholders have in protecting those rights and their roles as young members of society.
“I have seen a lot of problems facing children, women and elderly people in Thailand and I want to help them and create a better society,” said Phawat Wannasri, 16, who travelled from Sing Buri Province to join the Open House. “After today, I understand more about child rights and I feel motivated to explore my journey for the future further.”
Nathanicha Kanthapichart, a 20-year-old university student from Bangkok, said she learnt that investing in social services can help enhance opportunities for the most vulnerable children, allowing them to escape poverty.
YouTuber and influencer Raziqaa Paneewong – known as Softpomz - has over 8 million followers and joined the Open House to share her inspiring career story as an influencer. She also encouraged young people to find themselves, follow their dreams, and help shape a more peaceful and equal society for everyone.
At the end of the event, children and young people shared their concerns and hopes about issues affecting their lives such as education, violence, climate change and mental health. Many of them wrote down wishes for a more equal society and a better education that prepares them for the future. Below are some of the wishes:
"I want an education system that addresses the needs of children and fits different social contexts including rural lives."
"I hope every child in Thailand gets an equal opportunity to get quality education and live in a safe and pleasant environment."
"I want to be a champion for young people, women and young people. My message to UNICEF: please help address inequality in education and support the most vulnerable because they too are the important assets of the country."