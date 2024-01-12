Youth join UNICEF Thailand's inaugural "Open House" to voice future aspirations

There they shared their hopes and ideas for creating a brighter future for every child while learning more about their rights.

The event was created to inspire children and young people as they embark on their journey into adulthood.

At the Open House, children and young people - mostly from high schools and universities - participated in various activities related to children's rights and UNICEF’s advocacy work. They explored an exhibition showcasing UNICEF’s journey over the last 75 years while learning more about their rights, and the responsibilities the Government and other stakeholders have in protecting those rights and their roles as young members of society.

“I have seen a lot of problems facing children, women and elderly people in Thailand and I want to help them and create a better society,” said Phawat Wannasri, 16, who travelled from Sing Buri Province to join the Open House. “After today, I understand more about child rights and I feel motivated to explore my journey for the future further.”