Top 50 companies list reveals young Thai professionals’ dream employers
WorkVenture released its coveted list of “Top 50 Companies in Thailand 2024” at a gala dinner on Friday, with Google retaining its top position for the sixth consecutive year.
The survey conducted by WorkVenture gathered insights from over 11,452 individuals aged 22 to 35, holding at least a bachelor’s degree and residing in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.
The findings offer a comprehensive overview of the Thai labour market in 2024, indicating the sustained popularity of large Thai companies. These firms have successfully adapted to evolving workplace dynamics and have embraced the working culture of Thai people, positioning them as highly desirable workplaces, often surpassing their foreign counterparts.
50 most-desired companies
The top 10 leading the list are:
• Google: It retains its position as the most sought-after workplace by young professionals for the sixth consecutive year.
• PTT (Petroleum Authority of Thailand): Securing the second spot, the national oil company is known for providing substantial rewards and adapting work strategies to align with the preferences of Generations Y and Z. It is also open to diverse perspectives.
• SCG (Siam Cement Group): In third place, SCG stands out for offering employee benefits that are tailored to the preferences of the younger generation. This includes flexible funds for travel, health and personal development, with 155 hours dedicated to self-improvement every year.
• Agoda: In the fourth position, the online travel agency wins kudos for giving its workers a good work-life balance.
• Unilever: This 90-year-old consumer goods giant holds the number one position across the world.
• LINE: Capturing the sixth position, this company is known for extending lavish benefits not just to employees but also their families.
• Toyota Motor: This automotive giant is known for its compelling bonuses.
• Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev): Securing the eighth position, ThaiBev is known for actively engaging a large Generation Z workforce and creating an open, supportive work environment. ThaiBev has built an expansive vision in line with its tag “leader in the ASEAN beverage market”.
• Mitr Phol: Thailand’s top exporter of sugar is popular as a workplace as it gives employees opportunities for learning and self-development, as well as chances to showcase their skills. The company is also committed to fostering career growth for its employees, offering comprehensive healthcare benefits, special leave days, and flexibility in work schedules.
• Bangchak: At seventh position, Bangchak resonates with the younger generation by offering competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The company also offers workers an opportunity to further their education abroad, making it an appealing choice for forward-thinking professionals.
The rest of the most desired companies are Apple, BJC Big C, Kasikornbank (KBank), LINEMAN Wongnai, AIS (Advanced Info Service), TikTok, CP ALL, SCBX, SC Asset, Khotkool, Boon Rawd Brewery, Central Group, Meta, Siam Piwat, Microsoft, Lazada, Sansiri, Sahapat Group, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Tesla, CP Group, Krungsri Bank (Bank of Ayudhya), Osotspa, Accenture, Lotus's, Bitkub, Shopee, RS Group, True Corp, Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand), Netflix, CP All Xtra (Siam Makro), United Overseas Bank (UOB), AIA Thailand, The Standard, FWD Thailand, Krung Thai Bank, Workpoint, Unicharm, and IKEA.
What the new generation wants
The list underlines the changing dynamics of the Thai labour market, with the younger generation prioritising various other factors beyond salary in their job selection. Elements such as benefits aligning with personal needs, opportunities for learning and development opportunities, inclusive organisational culture and sustainable environmental and social policies take precedence. Hence, companies aspiring to attract the younger generation are encouraged to adapt to these evolving trends.