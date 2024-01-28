Top 50 companies list reveals young Thai professionals’ dream employers

The survey conducted by WorkVenture gathered insights from over 11,452 individuals aged 22 to 35, holding at least a bachelor’s degree and residing in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

The findings offer a comprehensive overview of the Thai labour market in 2024, indicating the sustained popularity of large Thai companies. These firms have successfully adapted to evolving workplace dynamics and have embraced the working culture of Thai people, positioning them as highly desirable workplaces, often surpassing their foreign counterparts.

50 most-desired companies

The top 10 leading the list are:

• Google: It retains its position as the most sought-after workplace by young professionals for the sixth consecutive year.

• PTT (Petroleum Authority of Thailand): Securing the second spot, the national oil company is known for providing substantial rewards and adapting work strategies to align with the preferences of Generations Y and Z. It is also open to diverse perspectives.

• SCG (Siam Cement Group): In third place, SCG stands out for offering employee benefits that are tailored to the preferences of the younger generation. This includes flexible funds for travel, health and personal development, with 155 hours dedicated to self-improvement every year.

• Agoda: In the fourth position, the online travel agency wins kudos for giving its workers a good work-life balance.

• Unilever: This 90-year-old consumer goods giant holds the number one position across the world.