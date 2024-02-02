Kasikorn, Chinese Academy of Sciences, promote medicinal plants

The objective of this collaboration is to contribute to the rehabilitation of Nan’s headwater forest by bringing the best in Chinese technology, and environmental and ecological techniques to help the Nan Sandbox Project.

This joint effort aims to play a crucial role in the development of medicinal plants, providing a sustainable income for Nan’s villagers, with the ultimate goal of restoring and preserving Nan’s pristine headwater forest. As a symbolic commencement of this collaboration, Prof. Jiang Biao, Ph.D. The Chief Scientific Officer of CASICCB will personally donate the ‘ultra-micro pulverizer machine’ to the Nan Sandbox Project and Mahidol University.

This advanced equipment will be utilized to enhance the value of medicinal plants grown under the Nan forest canopy. Additionally, both parties have committed to extensive cooperation, including connecting with valuable partners in the plant-based pharmaceutical industry for knowledge exchange, recommending new technologies, and talent development.