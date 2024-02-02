Kasikorn, Chinese Academy of Sciences, promote medicinal plants
Anan Lapsuksatit, President of K Agro-Innovate Institute (KAI), under Kasikorn foundation , and Prof. Wang Junwei, The Executive Director of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Innovation Cooperation Center (Bangkok) (CASICCB), have formally established a partnership with signing MOU.
The objective of this collaboration is to contribute to the rehabilitation of Nan’s headwater forest by bringing the best in Chinese technology, and environmental and ecological techniques to help the Nan Sandbox Project.
This joint effort aims to play a crucial role in the development of medicinal plants, providing a sustainable income for Nan’s villagers, with the ultimate goal of restoring and preserving Nan’s pristine headwater forest. As a symbolic commencement of this collaboration, Prof. Jiang Biao, Ph.D. The Chief Scientific Officer of CASICCB will personally donate the ‘ultra-micro pulverizer machine’ to the Nan Sandbox Project and Mahidol University.
This advanced equipment will be utilized to enhance the value of medicinal plants grown under the Nan forest canopy. Additionally, both parties have committed to extensive cooperation, including connecting with valuable partners in the plant-based pharmaceutical industry for knowledge exchange, recommending new technologies, and talent development.
The MOU signing ceremony occurred in Nan Province on January 28th, 2024, at the Center for Learning and Academic Services, part of the Network of Chulalongkorn University. The event was graced by the presence of Mr Banthoon Lamsam, Chairman Emeritus of KASIKORNBANK, and Prof. Jiang Biao, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer of CASICCB and a member of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences.
Their presence symbolized their support and blessing for the success of this cooperative venture. Those present were part of a delegation of Chinese businessmen who were taking part in the K-Academy for Chinese Business Leaders (KCBL) study trip to Nan. KCBL is a collaborative initiative by KASIKORNBANK and Chulalongkorn University, aimed at equipping Chinese businessmen in Thailand with a comprehensive understanding of the micro and macro business landscape in the country.