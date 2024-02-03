Focus on global success as Thai Honda unveils 2024 motorsport teams

Shigeto Kimura, the president of Thai Honda Company Limited, said that racers from the Honda Racing Thailand team had achieved remarkable results under the "Honda Race to the Dream" programme. The programme follows the concept of "The Next Successor To Become World Class Riders”, supporting both seasoned team racers and young talents. Additionally, the programme involves experienced trainers and advisers, including Shinichi Ito.

This year, two Thai racers will be competing in the World Championship events. Somkiat "Kong" Chantra is embarking on his sixth consecutive year competing for the Moto2 World Championship, with the ambitious goal of finishing in the top three, while Tatchakorn "Gong" Buasri, another promising rider, is making his debut in full-season Moto3 competition.