Focus on global success as Thai Honda unveils 2024 motorsport teams
Thai Honda has pledged to promote and develop bikers for success in international motorsports competitions this year.
Shigeto Kimura, the president of Thai Honda Company Limited, said that racers from the Honda Racing Thailand team had achieved remarkable results under the "Honda Race to the Dream" programme. The programme follows the concept of "The Next Successor To Become World Class Riders”, supporting both seasoned team racers and young talents. Additionally, the programme involves experienced trainers and advisers, including Shinichi Ito.
This year, two Thai racers will be competing in the World Championship events. Somkiat "Kong" Chantra is embarking on his sixth consecutive year competing for the Moto2 World Championship, with the ambitious goal of finishing in the top three, while Tatchakorn "Gong" Buasri, another promising rider, is making his debut in full-season Moto3 competition.
In the youth world championship, Thai Honda is sending Jakripattara “Khao Klong” Pruthisarn, a promising young talent, to compete in the FIM Junior GP World Championship and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The aim is to finish in the top 10 in both events, Kimura said.
Additionally, various other Thai racers will be taking part in multiple motorsport competitions throughout 2024.
The racing season kicks off with the FMSCT Thailand Motocross on February 17-18 and concludes with the Malaysia Superbike Championship from October 13-15.
"We believe that this year's competition will be highly intense, and Thai Honda is ready to bring pride to the Thai people. We invite all Thai motorsports enthusiasts to follow and cheer for Honda Racing Thailand and all Honda riders," Kimura said.