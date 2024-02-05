CP Foods applauds swift Govt solution, Vows lower feed prices for farmers

This pivotal decision supports the ongoing development and sustainability of Thailand's livestock sector, making a substantial contribution to the country's economy.

CP Foods is committed to supporting the growth and sustainability of Thai farmers. In a move to lessen financial burdens, the company has implemented a discount initiative on several animal feed products, providing a substantial relief of 30 baht per bag to farmers in the latter half of 2023. Building on this effort, CP Foods has introduced a further discount of 3-4 baht per bag in 2024, exclusively for broiler chicken farmers.

This initiative underscores CP Foods' dedication to the agricultural community, demonstrating tangible support for the backbone of Thailand's agricultural sector.