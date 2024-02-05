CP Foods applauds swift Govt solution, Vows lower feed prices for farmers
Rewat Hathaisattayapong, CP Foods' Head of Feed Business, commends PM Srettha Thavisin's administration and stakeholders for addressing feed industry challenges. Their strategic approach includes timely soybean meal import approval with a 2% tax.
This pivotal decision supports the ongoing development and sustainability of Thailand's livestock sector, making a substantial contribution to the country's economy.
CP Foods is committed to supporting the growth and sustainability of Thai farmers. In a move to lessen financial burdens, the company has implemented a discount initiative on several animal feed products, providing a substantial relief of 30 baht per bag to farmers in the latter half of 2023. Building on this effort, CP Foods has introduced a further discount of 3-4 baht per bag in 2024, exclusively for broiler chicken farmers.
This initiative underscores CP Foods' dedication to the agricultural community, demonstrating tangible support for the backbone of Thailand's agricultural sector.
CP Foods' animal feed products are internationally recognised for their quality, a testament to the company's extensive research and development efforts in feed innovation. Boasting a specialised team, CP Foods formulates diets that cater to various animal types, breeds, and age groups, adhering to international animal feed safety standards. The company proudly holds GMP+ B1, B2, and B3 certifications, a unique achievement within Thailand.
This certification covers the entire Feed Value Chain, ensuring a holistic quality system that includes operational planning, system checks, continuous improvements, and establishing standards for production facilities, storage, transportation, employee expertise, and procedural documentation. Consequently, CP Foods guarantees the global safety of its animal feed products, underscoring its commitment to excellence and safety in the animal feed industry.
Furthermore, CP Foods prioritizes the ethical procurement of raw materials for animal feed, a crucial aspect of maintaining its high-quality standards through a responsible sourcing policy. This policy ensures that all raw materials are obtained in a manner that does not harm the environment. By adhering to stringent guidelines, CP Foods ensures it does not source raw materials for animal feed from deforested areas or those affected by burning practices.
Currently, 100% of the corn used in CP Foods' feed operations in Thailand is fully traceable and verified to be free from associations with deforestation.