Thai people have a high level of self-confidence, reaching up to 84%
Debuting the first-ever Self-Confidence Index: the Survey found that Thai consumers’ have strong mental confidence with readiness to enhance their physical appearances
This year, Merz Aesthetics Thailand introduced the “Self-Confidence Index”, marking the first-ever measurement of Thai people’s self-assurance level the survey methodology is consulted by Assistant Professor Dr Watcharaporn Bunyasiriwat, Lecturer in Social Psychology at Chulalongkorn University.
The company embarks on a journey, delving deeper into consumer confidence to further shape sustainable communication strategies.
The survey of 1,000 Thai consumers discovered fascinating insights into self-confidence across different generations:
● Gen X (Happiness) adopts self-care behaviours tailored to their age and seeks fulfilment in maintaining a youthful appearance.
● Gen Y (Self-Love) embraces self-awareness and sets clear goals for themselves, while on self-care routines, Gen Y focuses on “rejuvenation” to preserve youthfulness.
● Gen Z (Ideal Self) is influenced by social media and exhibits a strong sense of awareness of beauty trends but reports lower confidence in their appearance.
Identifying six key factors for self-confidence ranking — 1. attitude and mindset 2. social 3. work and study 4. Health 5. appearance, and 6. income. The survey discovered that appearance plays a significant role in an individual’s overall self-confidence, yet the results show the level of confidence in appearance among Thai people was lower than average at 82%. This number suggests how most Thais aspire to enhance their natural beauty, aligning with the behaviour of using photo-editing apps to “become a better-looking version of themselves.”
The gap in confidence presents an opportunity for Merz Aesthetics Thailand to move forward with its aesthetics business. The survey revealed receiving beauty treatments significantly boosts Thai people’s confidence, with an average score of 91% post-procedure. Many correspond how beauty procedures are essential for enhancing self-assurance, offering quick solutions to skin and body concerns, and allowing individuals to focus on other aspects of their lives with ease.
Therefore, the Self-Confidence Index serves as a foundation for Merz Aesthetics Thailand to better understand consumer behaviours. With deeper insights, the company will bring forth future communication campaigns which will elevate Thai people’s confidence to new heights.
The three business strategies underscore Merz Aesthetics Thailand’s commitment to sustainability and improving self-confidence. The company aims to solidify their position as the leading beauty procedures business, prioritizing the self-confidence index as the guiding principle for communication campaigns.