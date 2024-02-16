Thai people have a high level of self-confidence, reaching up to 84%

Identifying six key factors for self-confidence ranking — 1. attitude and mindset 2. social 3. work and study 4. Health 5. appearance, and 6. income. The survey discovered that appearance plays a significant role in an individual’s overall self-confidence, yet the results show the level of confidence in appearance among Thai people was lower than average at 82%. This number suggests how most Thais aspire to enhance their natural beauty, aligning with the behaviour of using photo-editing apps to “become a better-looking version of themselves.”

The gap in confidence presents an opportunity for Merz Aesthetics Thailand to move forward with its aesthetics business. The survey revealed receiving beauty treatments significantly boosts Thai people’s confidence, with an average score of 91% post-procedure. Many correspond how beauty procedures are essential for enhancing self-assurance, offering quick solutions to skin and body concerns, and allowing individuals to focus on other aspects of their lives with ease.

Therefore, the Self-Confidence Index serves as a foundation for Merz Aesthetics Thailand to better understand consumer behaviours. With deeper insights, the company will bring forth future communication campaigns which will elevate Thai people’s confidence to new heights.

The three business strategies underscore Merz Aesthetics Thailand’s commitment to sustainability and improving self-confidence. The company aims to solidify their position as the leading beauty procedures business, prioritizing the self-confidence index as the guiding principle for communication campaigns.