Insights and Trends for Songkran & Summer 2024

TikTok has revealed its market and consumer insights for the upcoming Songkran and Summer 2024 festivities, with a focus on enhancing business impact and growth for brands during these vibrant seasons.

Utilizing entertainment-first content and creative-at-scale impacts, these insights serve as a valuable resource for brands looking to significantly elevate their engagement with consumers.

The Songkran festival of 2024 is poised to be a major event, projected to rank among the top 10 global festival destinations, supported by the Thai government. This presents a substantial opportunity for brands to connect and captivate their target audience by leveraging the heightened accessibility of the platform to enhance engagement and drive sales during this crucial festival period.

To maximize impact through entertainment, studies conducted by various leading researchers indicate that TikTok serves as a destination for entertaining discoveries across all categories, leading to inspiration and action. In Songkran 2023, video content saw a notable increase of 4.4 times, and video views rose by 3.4 times across diverse categories, ranging from food to finance, effectively attracting users.

Furthermore, statistical insights into user behaviour have been revealed, indicating: