Kenan Foundation Asia celebrates annual reception: Partnering for Impact in 2024
Kenan Foundation Asia hosted its Annual Reception, commemorating achievements, outlining future goals, and fostering a robust community dedicated to advancing development in the Mekong region and beyond.
With over 70,000 beneficiaries reached, spanning youths, women, educators, entrepreneurs, community members, and migrant workers, the foundation's impact resonates deeply, reflecting its commitment to inclusive growth.
Themed "Partnering for Impact," this year's reception underscores Kenan's dedication to collaborative efforts in the region, highlighting invaluable partnerships crucial in realizing Kenan’s vision for community empowerment, education, and sustainable development. Initiatives in 2023 such as The Mekong Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs (WE Inspire), supported by the US Department of State, equip ethnic minority and low-income women in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam with business skills, financial literacy, and micro health insurance.
Youth Beyond Borders, funded by USAID and FHI360, mentors youth peace advocates across South and Southeast Asia, promoting harmony, inclusivity, and gender equality through cross-border workshops. Aligned with the EEC strategy, the Caterpillar Foundation-backed program enhances technician skills in modern manufacturing.
Smart Family Life Planning, supported by Organon, empowers Thai women with reproductive health and financial literacy, benefiting 2,400 factory workers and 10,000 community members.
In her opening remarks, Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham, Chairperson of Kenan Foundation Asia, expressed profound enthusiasm, stating, "The essence of our theme, "Partnering For Impact," reflects our dedication to leveraging the strengths of diverse stakeholders for significant achievements across the Mekong region and beyond. Our commitment to innovating education, driving the economy, and fostering social inclusion has never been more substantial as we continue to empower people with the knowledge, technology, and skills necessary for a better future."
In 2023, Kenan Foundation Asia's success was greatly supported by key partners such as J.P. Morgan, B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited, Boeing, Sumitomo Corporation Thailand Ltd., and UNICEF Thailand, who contributed to education initiatives. Meta, Mercy Corps, PTTGC, Citi Foundation, Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand), JustJobs Network, SME D Bank, EXIM Bank, and the ASEAN Korea Cooperation Fund also played significant roles in empowering MSMEs in the region, while AVPN drove social inclusion efforts.
Reflecting on Kenan's focus areas for 2024, Piyabutr Cholvijarn, Vice Chair and President of Kenan Foundation Asia, remarked, "In 2023, our success was fueled by dedicated partners. As we enter 2024, the collaboration's power to empower and transform communities is more important than ever. We celebrate our partnerships, the cornerstone of our impact. Looking ahead, we aim to deepen these ties and welcome new allies in our mission for a brighter future."
Following today's gathering, a consensus was reached to expand the organization's presence beyond Thailand, with a focus on growth in the Mekong Region over the upcoming five years. Several pioneering initiatives were unveiled, including the MSME Accelerator designed to assist businesses in embracing green, digital, and global practices, the Mekong Green Skills Fund aimed at advancing green education for students, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the educational framework. Anticipation is high as stakeholders prepare to collaborate and unlock the full potential of these transformative endeavours.
As Kenan Foundation Asia embarks on the journey of 2024, it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the theme "Partnering for Impact," recognizing the transformative power of collaboration in driving positive and sustainable change in communities across the Mekong region and beyond.