Kenan Foundation Asia celebrates annual reception: Partnering for Impact in 2024

With over 70,000 beneficiaries reached, spanning youths, women, educators, entrepreneurs, community members, and migrant workers, the foundation's impact resonates deeply, reflecting its commitment to inclusive growth.

Themed "Partnering for Impact," this year's reception underscores Kenan's dedication to collaborative efforts in the region, highlighting invaluable partnerships crucial in realizing Kenan’s vision for community empowerment, education, and sustainable development. Initiatives in 2023 such as The Mekong Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs (WE Inspire), supported by the US Department of State, equip ethnic minority and low-income women in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam with business skills, financial literacy, and micro health insurance.

Youth Beyond Borders, funded by USAID and FHI360, mentors youth peace advocates across South and Southeast Asia, promoting harmony, inclusivity, and gender equality through cross-border workshops. Aligned with the EEC strategy, the Caterpillar Foundation-backed program enhances technician skills in modern manufacturing.

Smart Family Life Planning, supported by Organon, empowers Thai women with reproductive health and financial literacy, benefiting 2,400 factory workers and 10,000 community members.