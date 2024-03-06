USAID, WWF, and Partners Establish Mekong River CSO Network

The Center serves as the new physical home to the Network, which was established in August 2023 with the support of Mekong for the Future, a USAID-WWF partnership to increase civil society participation in natural resource management.

The Hug Mekong Network will strengthen relationships along both banks of the Mekong River through increased cooperation among public, private, and government agencies to conserve and sustain the river’s resources. In the North-North East dialect and Lao language, the term 'Hug' translates to 'Love.' This name symbolises the community's deep affection for the nurturing essence of Mekong.

Among the dignitaries applauding this effort were Rachan Sunhua, Governor of Nong Khai Province; Linda McElroy, Deputy Mission Director of USAID’s Regional Development Mission for Asia (USAID/RDMA); Veerawit Tianchainan, Mekong for the Future’s Chief of Party; and partner civil society organizations.