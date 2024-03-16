Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in Lopburi, potential rollout nationwide

According to the Immediate Policy of the Minister of Defense for Fiscal Year 2023 (October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023), one emphasis is on strengthening security and military cooperation with allied countries and international organizations at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

These partnerships are to be based on mutual trust, mutual benefit, and mutual respect. This will be achieved through various mechanisms, such as committees for Defence Attaches' affairs, joint training exercises, and military education.

Additionally, there is a plan in place to enhance the military doctrine, operational guidelines, and training manuals at all levels. These updates will ensure compatibility in dealing with current security situations and addressing potential threats that may arise in the future.

Rhino Rescue has always been committed to enhancing the efficiency of global emergency response through technology, ultimately saving more lives. This participation in the pilot training program in Thailand not only paves the way for the brand's expansion into the Southeast Asian market but also establishes strong partnerships with local collaborators.

Last but not least, Rhino Rescue strives to provide faster and safer assurance to different nations, reinforcing its mission to make a difference worldwide.