Thailand is biggest victim of SMS fraud in Asia

Thais at highest risk of SMS fraud in Asia

Data reveals that Thais receive 20.3 fraudulent SMS messages, the highest in Asia, followed by the Philippines with 19.3 SMS and Hong Kong with 16.2 SMS. This alarming trend highlights a growing issue in the region, prompting authorities and cybersecurity experts to urge the public to exercise increased caution and awareness to safeguard against potential scams and financial losses.

Scammers continue to target Thai people by sending scam SMS messages, focusing mostly on online gambling and loans, attracting victims with key phrases such as 'new username', 'free giveaways', and 'get 500 baht free when making your first deposit'. In addition, scammers have also started impersonating government agencies, like the electricity authority.

Titinun Suttinaraphan, Gogolook's SEA Regional Marketing Director, says, "Our report shows that Thais are at most risk in Asia of being scammed by SMS and calls. Fraudsters are growing increasingly sophisticated, employing personalized tactics and leveraging readily available data to craft highly targeted scams. This trend poses a significant threat to individual privacy and financial security. At Whoscall, we understand the gravity of this issue and strongly encourage Thais to be extra vigilant. Remember, staying informed and empowered is key. By using Whoscall as a preventive tool, you gain a vital shield against personalized scams, protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your entire community."

In June 2023 Whoscall introduced features to allow users to scan URLs and detect suspicious SMS messages. As a result, it found that 4.5% of messages contained suspicious links with the three most common messages featuring fake login requests (27%), prompts to download malicious software (20%) and links to fake one-page shopping sites (8%).

Even though there is a lot of information and education available about the dangers of cybercriminals, today's scams are evolving at an unprecedented speed making it challenging for the public. This is because fraudsters typically use leaked personal information and create realistic scenarios making it more difficult for people to identify and this makes it possible for scammers to steal more money from victims.

Manwoo Joo, Gogolook's Chief Operating Officer said " Whoscall is steadfast in its commitment to remaining the leading force in the global fight against scams, with a particular focus on protecting our Thai community. Our dedication goes beyond just raising awareness. The recently added features of URL scanners and SMS detectors demonstrate that we are constantly innovating and developing our product to ensure it provides the ultimate protection against scammers.

"Whoscall's vision is to empower Thais with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe from fraud in an increasingly digital world. We believe strong partnerships across different industries are crucial to achieving this goal. By collaborating with the Royal Thai Police, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), telecommunications companies like True Corporation, financial institutions, and government agencies, we can amplify our reach, share valuable insights, and drive collective action against scammers. Together, we can create a safer online environment for everyone in Thailand."