Battling forest fires on International Day of Forests

Learning from WALHI: Community-Based Land Management in Indonesia

This approach is similar to WALHI’s initiative In Indonesia. As Indonesia’s largest and oldest environmental advocacy NGO, WALHI has pioneered the Wilayah Kelola Rakyat (WKR) approach, empowering communities to manage their resources sustainably. WKR integrates governance, production, distribution, and consumption processes, ensuring no land conflict between communities and other stakeholders.

Wilayah Kelola Rakyat (WKR) is a community-based area management that champions sustainable land management. WKR integrates governance, production, distribution, and consumption processes while respecting local wisdom and values, ensuring no land conflict between the communities and other private parties.

WALHI has also helped the Dayak Meratus, one of the indigenous communities in Borneo, to continue their swidden farming practice. While the practice is focused on the slash and burn activities, it ensures that the land being cleared is not part of the fragile ecosystem. Additionally, the Dayak Meratus also provides ample time for the land to recover by not planting anything after some time. During that time, the Dayak Meratus will search for another area to be cultivated.

Apart from conducting this practice, the Dayak Meratus tribe also practices intercropping, growing various crops in the same field, which enhances the farming system’s resilience against environmental fluctuations. WALHI aims to replicate these sustainable practices across Indonesia, focusing on each area’s strength and community practices, thereby improving yield without exploiting the forest.

WALHI’s success with WKR extends beyond theory. The organization has assisted 161,019 households across 28 provinces in Indonesia, providing legal support and promoting sustainable practices despite increasing pressures from logging, mining, and plantation activities. While the context may vary, the principles of WKR - community-based management, local wisdom, equitable resource distribution, and protection against extractive industries - hold promise for other Southeast Asian countries.

As we commemorate International Day of Forests, the work of organizations like WALHI in the face of Thailand’s forest fire crisis stands as a powerful testament to resilience and innovation. Their commitment to sustainable land management and community-led initiatives, such as the Wilayah Kelola Rakyat (WKR) model, provides a blueprint for action not just for Thailand, but for all nations grappling with similar challenges. By embracing these models, we empower local communities and preserve traditional wisdom, setting a course towards a future where resilience and sustainability are at the forefront.