Battling forest fires on International Day of Forests
Thailand is facing the challenge of fighting forest fires that threaten the country's ecosystem. This is especially true in the northern areas that are facing the challenge of forest fires and the impact of PM 2.5 on human health.
In 2023, Thailand had forest areas of 101 million rai, covering more than 31.47% of its land area. However, the problem persists, and Thailand's forest areas have faced serious threats. In 2023, Thailand lost more than 317,000 rai or 0.31% of the total forest area. Some of the reasons for this loss are important, such as the Land Use Change, forest fire problems, and forest destruction for agriculture. However, on the latter two, the impact is affecting the community and causing the increase of PM 2.5 which affects people's health. Mr Nirat Phongsitthaworn, Governor of Chiang Mai, even set up a reward to catch those who illegally burn forests. He offers 10,000 baht to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest of illegal.
Human activities have been identified as one of the primary catalysts for the forest fires ravaging Thailand. The traditional practice of burning farm waste post-harvest, clearing land for subsequent crops, and the extraction of forest products are significant contributors to the heightened risk of wildfires. These actions, often driven by the need for agricultural land or commercial gain, underscore a critical conflict between human economic activities and environmental conservation.
Indigenous Land Rights and Forest Management
However, at present Thailand has the Community Forest Act 2019, providing opportunities for communities to participate in forest care together with the government. A community forest means a forest area outside the national park area that has been approved to be established as a community forest. The community will participate with the government in conserving, restoring, managing, maintaining, and making use of the forest, the environment, and biodiversity in the community forest. Community forests will play an important role in caring for and dealing with forest fire problems. Currently, Thailand has a total of 11,985 community forest projects with, a total area of 6.56 million rai.
Incorporating indigenous communities into the framework of forest management is pivotal for the sustainable use of land. When these communities are entrusted with a more active role in managing forests, they tend to employ practices that ensure the longevity and health of these ecosystems. This stewardship is vital for maintaining the balance necessary for food production and the overall stability of the environment. The wisdom and traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples can be instrumental in preventing fires and mitigating their impact when they do occur.
Learning from WALHI: Community-Based Land Management in Indonesia
This approach is similar to WALHI’s initiative In Indonesia. As Indonesia’s largest and oldest environmental advocacy NGO, WALHI has pioneered the Wilayah Kelola Rakyat (WKR) approach, empowering communities to manage their resources sustainably. WKR integrates governance, production, distribution, and consumption processes, ensuring no land conflict between communities and other stakeholders.
Wilayah Kelola Rakyat (WKR) is a community-based area management that champions sustainable land management. WKR integrates governance, production, distribution, and consumption processes while respecting local wisdom and values, ensuring no land conflict between the communities and other private parties.
WALHI has also helped the Dayak Meratus, one of the indigenous communities in Borneo, to continue their swidden farming practice. While the practice is focused on the slash and burn activities, it ensures that the land being cleared is not part of the fragile ecosystem. Additionally, the Dayak Meratus also provides ample time for the land to recover by not planting anything after some time. During that time, the Dayak Meratus will search for another area to be cultivated.
Apart from conducting this practice, the Dayak Meratus tribe also practices intercropping, growing various crops in the same field, which enhances the farming system’s resilience against environmental fluctuations. WALHI aims to replicate these sustainable practices across Indonesia, focusing on each area’s strength and community practices, thereby improving yield without exploiting the forest.
WALHI’s success with WKR extends beyond theory. The organization has assisted 161,019 households across 28 provinces in Indonesia, providing legal support and promoting sustainable practices despite increasing pressures from logging, mining, and plantation activities. While the context may vary, the principles of WKR - community-based management, local wisdom, equitable resource distribution, and protection against extractive industries - hold promise for other Southeast Asian countries.
As we commemorate International Day of Forests, the work of organizations like WALHI in the face of Thailand’s forest fire crisis stands as a powerful testament to resilience and innovation. Their commitment to sustainable land management and community-led initiatives, such as the Wilayah Kelola Rakyat (WKR) model, provides a blueprint for action not just for Thailand, but for all nations grappling with similar challenges. By embracing these models, we empower local communities and preserve traditional wisdom, setting a course towards a future where resilience and sustainability are at the forefront.