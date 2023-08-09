Asean Day 2023 Celebration, Commemorating the 56th Anniversary of the Establishment of Asean

In the morning prior to the aforementioned Quiz, the Ministry organised the Asean Flag Hoisting ceremony, of which Pornpimol Kanchanalak, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, presided over the ceremony and was joined by Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of Asean member States and Timor-Leste in Thailand, along with the Ministry’s executives. The procession of Asean flag hoisting was carried out by 16 students from Phratumnuk Suankularb School.

This year’s Asean Day celebrations concluded with a Seminar entitled “Thai Foreign Policy at the Crossroads: Asean’s Perspective” organised in a hybrid format with Facebook live broadcasting, which was attended by about 120 participants. Don gave opening remarks, while panellists included Kavi Chongkittavorn, Editor and Senior Journalist; Associate Professor Jittipat Poonkham, Associate Dean for International Affairs, Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University; Soonthorn Chaiyindeepum, Deputy Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Associate Professor Piti Srisangnam, Executive Director of the Asean Foundations. Usana Berananda, Director-General of the Department of Asean Affairs took part as the moderator.

The seminar had objectives to analyse the directions of current Thailand’s foreign policies through an Asean perspective, and of Asean dynamics through Thailand’s international perspective, while taking into account future opportunities, challenges, and complexity, including the necessity for Thailand to consistently adapt to global changes to maintain an important role in both regional and world stages.