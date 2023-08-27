Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and French Senator agree to promote bilateral cooperation
On August 25, 2023, Fabien Genet, French Senator paid a courtesy call on Sarun Charoensuwan, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs during the former’s visit to Thailand.
Both sides exchanged views on political and economic situations in both countries, as well as regional and global issues.
The two sides also expressed appreciation for numerous positive developments in Thailand - France relations, particularly following the visit to Thailand of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, to attend the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) as Guest of the Chair in November last year.
The Thai side reaffirmed its commitment to follow up on the outcomes of the French presidential trip and pursue the initiatives outlined in the Roadmap for Thailand - France Relations (2022 - 2024), with an aim to elevate the bilateral relations to Strategic Partnership in 2024.
Both sides agreed that there remains huge potential in trade and investment, innovation cooperation, particularly following the Thai-French Year of Innovation 2023, as well as expediting the conclusion of the Agreement on Visa Exemption for the Official Passport holders. In addition, they believe that the exchanges of high-level visits would play an important role in strengthening and expanding the existing cordial ties.
On this occasion, Permanent Secretary also expressed his confidence in France hosting the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.