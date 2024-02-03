Parnpree highlights ASEAN’s role in maintaining Indo-Pacific balance at Brussels
In a statement delivered at the roundtable discussion on “Geopolitical and Security Challenges”, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara highlighted the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region and its growing significance.
The roundtable was part of the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (IPMF) held in the Belgian capital Brussels on Friday.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the region, the minister emphasised its growing role in shaping the new world order and driving the global economy. Acknowledging the geopolitical and security challenges, he expressed Thailand’s confidence in the multipolar system and the crucial role of ASEAN in maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region.
This, he said, aligns with the European Union’s strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, where mutual efforts can foster peace, security and prosperity. Parnpree, who is also deputy PM, highlighted the potential for fair cooperation between the EU, Thailand and ASEAN to address challenges collectively.
Also on Friday, the 24th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) was held, where foreign ministers from ASEAN and the European Union convened to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation.
The AEMM, conducted biennially, plays a crucial role in facilitating discussions and overseeing the development of relations between ASEAN and the EU. The last AEMM on December 1, 2020, was conducted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though it resulted in strategic adjustments to the ASEAN-EU relationship.