Parnpree highlights ASEAN’s role in maintaining Indo-Pacific balance at Brussels

The roundtable was part of the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (IPMF) held in the Belgian capital Brussels on Friday.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the region, the minister emphasised its growing role in shaping the new world order and driving the global economy. Acknowledging the geopolitical and security challenges, he expressed Thailand’s confidence in the multipolar system and the crucial role of ASEAN in maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region.

This, he said, aligns with the European Union’s strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, where mutual efforts can foster peace, security and prosperity. Parnpree, who is also deputy PM, highlighted the potential for fair cooperation between the EU, Thailand and ASEAN to address challenges collectively.