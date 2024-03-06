Thailand calls for expedited efforts to end Israel-Hamas conflict, release hostages
Thailand on Wednesday expressed concern over the current situation in Israel and Gaza and called for the cessation of hostilities as well as expedited negotiations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on its website – mfa.go.th – emphasising Thailand's call to all parties to make maximum efforts in expediting the negotiation process and achieving a ceasefire for the sake of human rights.
The statement said: "Thailand has been following with deep concern the ongoing situation in Israel - Gaza, as well as the attacks in Rafah, and the most recent incident in northern Israel which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives, including injuries to five Thai workers. These incidents only serve to remind us of the urgency to reach an agreement on the immediate cessation of hostilities, and the need to achieve a durable peace based on the two-State solution."
“At this crucial juncture, Thailand is deeply concerned with the stalled ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, and calls on all sides to exert their full efforts to move the talks forward, and reach a humanitarian ceasefire, allowing greater access for humanitarian assistance to alleviate the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza. Thailand sincerely hopes that the ceasefire can be reached before the holy month of Ramadan, and will lead to the release of all the hostages including Thai nationals," the statement said.