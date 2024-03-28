Thailand, Cambodia agree to combat drug trade

The agreement was made during the 14th bilateral meeting on cooperation in the fight against drugs, held on March 26 in Phnom Penh. An earlier scheduled meeting was delayed because of several cases of Covid-19, according to the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD).

Leading the two delegations were Meas Vyrith, secretary-general of the NACD, and Phanurat Lukboon, secretary-general of Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board (NCB).

During the meeting, Vyrith noted that the Thai government and the NCB have always worked closely in almost all sectors, particularly in efforts to suppress the drug trade.

“The Thai government assists us with law enforcement, treatment, rehabilitation, laboratory work, drug education campaigns and the implementation of drug-free village mechanisms, through the implementation of an annual Letter of Acceptance [LOA],” he said.