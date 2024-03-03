Over 210,000 Thais have applied to fill 200 Senate seats: EC

With 250 members of the Senate approaching the end of their term in May 2024, the Election Commission (EC) is required to proceed with the selection of a new set of 200 members of the Senate.

The selection process is scheduled to commence within 15 days from the issuance of the royal decree calling for the election. The EC, in compliance with the effective regulations, has set a period for receiving applications, ranging from a minimum of five days and a maximum of seven days.

The EC has reported that currently, more than 210,000 individuals nationwide have expressed their intention to apply for Senate membership. The EC has compiled a list of these individuals and has assigned provincial EC offices to provide information on the election process, categorised by occupational groups to the public. This is aimed at disseminating general information regarding the legal criteria for Senate candidacy to the public.

The EC has called a press conference on March 4, at the Election Commission office. Itthiporn Boonpracong, the chairman of the EC, signed the regulation on the election of Senators for 2024, on February 5. The regulation has been officially announced in the Royal Gazette. The content of this regulation encompasses a total of 9 sections and 172 articles.