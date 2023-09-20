Space, value-for-money and private amenities are top choices for groups travelling with Airbnb in Thailand
With the Mid-Autumn Festival coming soon, Thai school holidays just around the corner and end-of-year holidays on the horizon, Thais are planning to get away from the daily hustle and spend some quality travel time together, and they’re looking to Airbnb for its wide choice of spacious, group-friendly stays.
In the US, family trips booked on Airbnb in the first half of 2023 increased nearly 10 % compared to the same period last year while in Thailand, group travel in Thailand on Airbnb surged over 300 % year-on-year in 2022. As Airbnb increasingly becomes the platform of choice for families and group travel in Thailand, here are some reasons why:
More space for the money: Airbnb stays enable families and groups to be under one roof in one house – no need for adjoining rooms, better personal connection and a more affordable option.
Kitchens: Globally, 90% of Airbnb listings have kitchens – perfect for a family cookout.
Pets: More than 2,500 pets travelled with Airbnb in Thailand in 2022 – now you won’t have to leave your furkid(s) at home on your next getaway.
Here are some group-friendly stays across Thailand for your travel inspiration during the upcoming holidays.
Tropical Private Pool Villa, Phuket
A luxurious three-bedroom villa with its own private pool for less than the price of a single room in a 5-star hotel - sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s not. This gem is located in a private gated community in the south of Phuket with the beaches of Naiharn, Rawai and Yanui just a few minutes drive away and is a great spot to reconnect with loved ones.
Home with Tennis Court at Che Elpend Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima
Surround yourself with nature with this stunning home nearby Khao Yai National Park. Enjoy walks with the family, take in the mountain views or even play a game of tennis together, there’s plenty for the active and lots of indoor and outdoor space for the less active. An outdoor BBQ is a great group option to enjoy in the cool evenings.
Beautiful Private Pool Villa with Big Garden, Prachuap Khiri Khan
Escape the city for a relaxing stay at this fully equipped 3-bedroom home with a large private pool and spacious gardens - an ideal spot to enjoy some outdoor fun. Explore some of the quieter beaches along the Prachuap coast which are just a short drive away and don't forget to take your fur family along as this stay is pet-friendly.
Foresta Villa Chiangmai, Chiang Mai
A short drive to the old town and with Doi Suthep Pui National Park on your doorstep, this large Thai contemporary house can accommodate up to six guests in three bedrooms, and is surrounded by nature and a great base from which to explore Chiang Mai with your family.
Sumptuous Sanctuary on the Beach, Samui
Recharge your collective batteries at this beachfront villa in the Taling Ngam area of Samui. A private saltwater pool, direct beach access and stunning ocean views, combined with all the indoor creature comforts you can imagine make this an ideal luxury island escape for up to 7 pax.
Note: All stays referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not recommend or endorse specific stay or experience listings on the Airbnb platform.