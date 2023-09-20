Space, value-for-money and private amenities are top choices for groups travelling with Airbnb in Thailand

Here are some group-friendly stays across Thailand for your travel inspiration during the upcoming holidays.

Tropical Private Pool Villa, Phuket

A luxurious three-bedroom villa with its own private pool for less than the price of a single room in a 5-star hotel - sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s not. This gem is located in a private gated community in the south of Phuket with the beaches of Naiharn, Rawai and Yanui just a few minutes drive away and is a great spot to reconnect with loved ones.

Home with Tennis Court at Che Elpend Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima



Surround yourself with nature with this stunning home nearby Khao Yai National Park. Enjoy walks with the family, take in the mountain views or even play a game of tennis together, there’s plenty for the active and lots of indoor and outdoor space for the less active. An outdoor BBQ is a great group option to enjoy in the cool evenings.

Beautiful Private Pool Villa with Big Garden, Prachuap Khiri Khan





Escape the city for a relaxing stay at this fully equipped 3-bedroom home with a large private pool and spacious gardens - an ideal spot to enjoy some outdoor fun. Explore some of the quieter beaches along the Prachuap coast which are just a short drive away and don't forget to take your fur family along as this stay is pet-friendly.

Foresta Villa Chiangmai, Chiang Mai



A short drive to the old town and with Doi Suthep Pui National Park on your doorstep, this large Thai contemporary house can accommodate up to six guests in three bedrooms, and is surrounded by nature and a great base from which to explore Chiang Mai with your family.

Sumptuous Sanctuary on the Beach, Samui



Recharge your collective batteries at this beachfront villa in the Taling Ngam area of Samui. A private saltwater pool, direct beach access and stunning ocean views, combined with all the indoor creature comforts you can imagine make this an ideal luxury island escape for up to 7 pax.

Note: All stays referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not recommend or endorse specific stay or experience listings on the Airbnb platform.

