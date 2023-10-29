Bangkok, Taipei and Seoul: Top Year-End Destinations

The summit brought together more than 275 travel specialists, who discussed top issues such as the rise of new technologies affecting the travel industry and developing new ideas on tourism.

Speaking at a session entitled “Advocating for the Good in Travel,” keynote speaker Liz Ortiguera, the managing director of Asia-Pacific and senior adviser to the CEO of World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), said, “Asia Pacific will be the engine of global tourism growth with 69 % of new jobs created in travel over the next decade being in Asia- Pacific.”

She highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region has a higher awareness and a greater desire for sustainable tourism than any other region in the world.

Travel industry experts including James Wilkinson, the host of Wayfarer Travel and Lifestyle TV show, airline industry specialist Mary Li and other panellists raised the various challenges and opportunities defining the travel industry today, such as the future of tourism with artificial intelligence, new technology, changing media landscape and trends of travel in Asia.