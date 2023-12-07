69% of Thai Gen Zs plan trips abroad, lag behind other generations in global travel

The insights stem from SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2023, the world’s largest consumer research on accommodation, which analyses the survey responses of more than 10,000 travellers globally, including more than 800 from Thailand.

Asked 25 wide-ranging questions, the travellers’ responses were divided into four separate age groups for SiteMinder’s study: Gen Z (18-26), Millennials (27-42), Gen X (43-58) and BabyBoomers (59-77).

The following are the key findings SiteMinder uncovered:

* Thai Gen Zs are the least likely to travel internationally in the next year, bucking the global trend - While 69% of Thai Gen Z travellers expect to travel internationally in the next 12 months (on par with the global average), they are the least likely Thai generation to do so, according to SiteMinder’s data. At 82%, Millennials are the most likely to take an international trip (compared to 73% of Millennials globally), Gen Xs are second (75% versus 61% globally)and Baby Boomers are third (71% versus 53%). Globally, Gen Zs follow Millennials as the second most likely age group to travel internationally, however, this is not the case in Thailand.