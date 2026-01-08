Is the “Republic of Kawthoolei” real or a breakaway claim?

A new development on January 7, 2026 has reignited debate over Karen politics and the feasibility of declaring an independent state.

The Government of Kawthoolei (G.O.K.) issued a statement declaring formal independence from Myanmar and proclaiming a new sovereign state, the “Republic of Kawthoolei”. It described the move as a legitimate right of the Karen people under international law and universal human rights principles. The declaration was issued from a stronghold on the Thai-Myanmar border, opposite Nong Luang subdistrict in Umphang district, Tak province.

The statement, released in the name of the Government of the Republic of Kawthoolei, cited international human rights principles and conventions, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR). It claimed that Karen people in Kawthoolei have faced longstanding oppression, persecution and discrimination across all aspects of life.