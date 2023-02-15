background-defaultbackground-default
4-legged lifesaver

WEDNESDAY, February 15, 2023

Dogs are involved in search and rescue missions after every major earthquake, including the recent Turkey-Syria disaster.

Before joining missions, they go through hundreds of hours of training lasting between 1.5 and 2 years 

The cost of training each dog is high but their value is incalculable in terms of human lives they save

Search and rescue dogs are divided into the following categories based on their specialist skills:

Air scenting
Trailing/Tracking
Cadaver/Human Remains Detection
Urban Disaster
Avalanche
Water
Wilderness
Evidence

Search and rescue dog breeds include:
Bloodhound
Coonhound
Border Collie
German Shepherd
Newfoundland

International Rescue Dog Organisation (IRO) is the worldwide umbrella organisation for the training and testing of search and rescue dogs.

IRO partners with the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group and the UN in coordinating disaster relief missions worldwide.

 

 

 

 

