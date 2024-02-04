Game-changer
The promise of AI is not merely about job displacement and creation but as a potential game- changer in public services.
In the unfolding narrative of technological evolution, the tantalising promise of artificial intelligence (AI) is casting its glow on the emerging world, heralding prospects of unprecedented growth and human capital development.
This transformation, however, is not without its sceptics, echoing concerns that the benefits of AI may disproportionately favour the already privileged, particularly in the Western world. Yet, beneath the surface, there lies a profound potential for AI to act as a catalyst for positive change in developing nations.
The narrative begins with the acknowledgement that technology has, historically, been a double-edged sword. AI emerges as a unique player in this unfolding drama. Unlike earlier waves of technology, AI’s reach extends faster and more broadly. The key lies in the ubiquity of smartphones in the developing world, acting as gateways to a technological revolution.
The sheer scale of challenges, such as overcrowded classrooms in India or a scarcity of doctors in Africa, demands innovative solutions. AI, when harnessed strategically, can empower teachers, aid healthcare workers, and bridge the gap in resources. What makes this prospect all the more exciting is the participatory role that developing countries can assume.
No longer passive recipients, they have the opportunity to shape AI to suit their unique needs. Localised applications, like speech-recognition software aiding illiterate farmers or chat-bots assisting students with homework in Kenya, showcase the adaptability and potential of AI to address specific challenges. Crucially, the narrative underscores that AI need not succumb to the winner-takes-all dynamics that defined earlier technological revolutions.
Unlike the dominance of social media and internet search giants, the flexibility of AI allows for diverse approaches to prosper. Developers in India, for instance, are fine-tuning Western models with local data, avoiding heavy capital costs.
As we navigate this transformative landscape, it becomes evident that each country is poised to mould AI according to its unique requirements. China’s tech prowess and deep-pocketed internet giants position it as a frontrunner, while India’s vibrant start-up scene and government support signal innovation on the horizon. Even countries in the Gulf, traditionally reliant on oil, are strategically embracing AI to diversify their economies.
Yet, amid the optimism, cautionary notes are sounded. Challenges such as expensive computing power, the need for local data, and potential misuse of the technology loom on the horizon. Connectivity, governance, and regulation are identified as linchpins for AI’s successful integration, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.
The path forward requires strategic investments to overcome challenges, ensuring AI’s benefits permeate across borders. As uncertainties persist, the certainty remains that AI’s multifaceted capabilities will continue to improve, presenting developing countries with a remarkable opportunity and the power to seize it.
The Statesman
Asia News Network