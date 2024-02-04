In the unfolding narrative of technological evolution, the tantalising promise of artificial intelligence (AI) is casting its glow on the emerging world, heralding prospects of unprecedented growth and human capital development.

This transformation, however, is not without its sceptics, echoing concerns that the benefits of AI may disproportionately favour the already privileged, particularly in the Western world. Yet, beneath the surface, there lies a profound potential for AI to act as a catalyst for positive change in developing nations.

The narrative begins with the acknowledgement that technology has, historically, been a double-edged sword. AI emerges as a unique player in this unfolding drama. Unlike earlier waves of technology, AI’s reach extends faster and more broadly. The key lies in the ubiquity of smartphones in the developing world, acting as gateways to a technological revolution.

The promise of AI is not merely about job displacement and creation but as a potential game-changer in public services. Education and healthcare, perennial challenges in developing economies, stand to gain substantially.