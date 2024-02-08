By 2026, 30% of enterprises may consider identity verification and authentication solutions unreliable

“In the past decade, several inflexion points in fields of AI have occurred that allow for the creation of synthetic images. These artificially generated images of real people’s faces, known as deepfakes, can be used by malicious actors to undermine biometric authentication or render it inefficient,” said Akif Khan, VP Analyst at Gartner. “As a result, organizations may begin to question the reliability of identity verification and authentication solutions, as they will not be able to tell whether the face of the person being verified is a live person or a deepfake.”

Identity verification and authentication processes using face biometrics today rely on presentation attack detection (PAD) to assess the user’s liveness. “Current standards and testing processes to define and assess PAD mechanisms do not cover digital injection attacks using the AI-generated deepfakes that can be created today,” said Khan.