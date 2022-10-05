Half of sex offenders against children and the disabled avoid jail terms in South Korea

According to Supreme Court data revealed by Representative Jang Dong-hyeok of the People Power Party, 42 per cent of those convicted of sex crimes against the disabled between 2016 and 2020 and 50.3 per cent of those convicted of sex crimes against children under the age of 13 had received suspended sentences.

Among 565 child abusers who were sentenced to imprisonment or detention from 2018 to 2021, 381 people, or 67.4 per cent, had their sentences suspended, according to data from Representative Kwon Chil-seung of the Democratic Party of Korea obtained from the Supreme Court and National Police Agency on Tuesday.

The court can suspend sentences of offenders who received imprisonment of less than three years or a fine of less than 5 million won (130,600 baht) after considering the circumstances of the crime, such as the offender's relationship with the victim. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for self-reflection and rehabilitation, but the risk of recidivism remains considerably high.

This year the Sentencing Commission has strengthened standards and conditions for suspended sentences in sex crimes and child abuse cases. The recommended sentence for child abuse and culpable homicide has been raised to a maximum of 22 years and six months in prison, and a new provision for such crimes also allows judges to hand down a life sentence.

For sex crime offenders, the revised standard recommends jail terms without probation in cases where they have also committed housebreaking. Also, the defendant's age has been removed as a reason for considering probation.