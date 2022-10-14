As 2024 presidential elections get closer, Jakarta’s flood problems take a political turn

The central government and the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) have also joined the critics.

Anies, who served as Jakarta’s governor since 2017, will leave office on Sunday, and an interim governor will fill the position until a definitive one is elected in 2024 to accommodate a shift in the regional election schedule.

On Friday, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo appointed a member of his inner circle – presidential secretariat chief Heru Budi Hartono – to the position and has since instructed Heru to prioritise flood mitigation in what some observers have taken as a swipe against the outgoing governor.

“Flooding and traffic jams are the two most pressing problems facing Jakarta, and I expect to see [Heru] making significant inroads in handling them,” Jokowi said.

After heavy downpours last week, floods were reported along six major roads and in 80 neighbourhood units (RTs) across the capital, with pictures on social media showing South Jakarta, among the hardest hit.

Amid the reports, Anies claimed the city’s flooding problem was perceived to be much worse than it actually was.

“Jakarta has around 30,000 RTs and only [80] were flooded. That’s not even 1 per cent,” Anies was quoted by kompas.com as saying on October 5.

In response, PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto accused Anies of falling short of his duty.