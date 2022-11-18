Kishida balances improving ties with China with domestic backlash

During their talks Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting in Bangkok, Kishida and Xi agreed on the necessity of stably developing bilateral ties.

However, the road to improving relations, especially when concessions do not appear forthcoming on matters such as Taiwan and the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, could be long and bumpy.

Kishida put a positive spin on the talks, telling reporters afterwards that the meeting was a “good start” for advancing dialogue to build a “constructive and stable” relationship between Japan and China.

In addition to directly telling Xi about Japan’s serious concerns over Chinese pressure on the Senkaku Islands and other issues, Kishida also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Kishida appeared proud that he had followed through on his publicly declared plan to “say what needs to be said.”