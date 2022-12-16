Cambodian minister wants compulsory drug testing of all job and student applicants

Minister of Interior Sar Kheng made the remarks on December 14 at a ceremony to celebrate the achievements of Bavel High School, Lvea High School, and Svay Prey Primary School in Bavel district of Battambang province.

“Every citizen who wishes to serve as a police officer, run for village chief of a commune council, civil servant, become a member of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and the National Military Police, or people seeking employment in the private sector should be tested for drugs. If they test positive, they should not be allowed to work. Teachers and students are no exception,” he said.

He added that drivers of all kinds of vehicles must be tested for drug use as well. If they test positive, they should not be allowed to drive, and they must have a certificate to prove their test is negative, and that documentation could be used as a factor in applying for jobs.

Sar Kheng urged all sectors to make it mandatory for jobseekers to have a negative test certificate.

He warned that any businesses, factories or manufacturing enterprises that employ staff without the certificate would be held accountable.