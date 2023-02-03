Singapore agri-genomics firm launches world's first climate-resilient strawberry variety

Singrow uses advanced genomics technology that leverages a deep understanding of plant genomes to improve crop nutrition and yield with varieties that are also disease and climate-resilient. These methods are more productive than conventional breeding. Numerous benefits of this technology have led to increasing adoption across the globe as can be seen in China's recent approval of gene-edited crops, and the planting of nutrient-enriched "Golden Rice" in the Philippines.

The scalable technology presents a significant opportunity for the agriculture industry as it can be applied to many staple crops that are facing challenges brought about by climate change. Singrow has started work on producing new crop varieties via the same technology and is working on expanding the list of products to other crop segments such as rice, corn, sustainable palm oil and other staple vegetables that form a huge part of everyday diet.

Bao concludes, "Warmer temperatures caused by climate change have had a significant impact on food production. We believe that molecular and genomics crop-breeding technologies are the future for agriculture and we are proud to invent the future of agriculture in Singapore and tackle the toughest problems to secure the future of food."