Dying light: Indonesian neon sign makers refuse to call it quits for now

Other players in the city, such as Rajawali Neon and Aneka Reklame, he said, to name a few, could be better too in a 2008 job with Golden Money Changer in Jl. Ir. H. Djuanda, Bandung, some of the players that submitted their work proposals were ones that usually maakloon (an absorbed Dutch word used to refer to outsourced work) their works to him.

In a way, they are a closely-knit community. The way of the noble (gases)

“It’s a genuine art form,” Endang said, regarding making neon signs.

“And it can be considered an ‘antique’, maybe?” he continued. It is, at this point. Some initiatives, for instance, like London’s God’s Own Junkyard or Hong Kong’s Tetra Neon Exchange, treat neon signs within the realms of artworks and antiques/vintages, although both differ in their underlying missions.

Making a conventional neon sign would require an exact procedure that involves particular technical know-how; a keen eye for details; and a good, if not excellent, sense of craftsmanship.

Glass tubes of various lengths and thicknesses are heated in an open-gas furnace, rendering the tubes glowing red and thus malleable and, only then, carefully shaped into the desired forms or letters. These shaped tubes are injected with the inert/noble gas corresponding to the desired colours.

Endang learned the art of making neon signs from his brother in the 1980s for two years. His brother learned the trade autodidact but had some help, according to Endang, from the remnants of an initiative at Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), where they researched neon signs back in the 60s until the 70s. “A lecturer,” he said. “There’s a whole history to it.” His eyes lit up a bit, but he then decided to stop.

“Like this,” said Endang as he showed me a Tik-Tok video of him working the glass tubes over a furnace before switching to a video of a finished sign being installed on a wall over a blaring “Mangku Purel” track by Denny Caknan. The one shown in the video was made for a local milk tea joint a few months ago.

“But nobody responded,” said Endang as he stared weakly into his phone, peering over his glasses that hung almost at the end of his nose. “No new orders.”

Neon daze

Currently, Endang received, at most, “one maintenance work per month, or two if I’m lucky”, he said. Receiving orders to make new neon signs is a rare case for him right now.

“If not for my past clients who are still using neon signs, I would have probably dismantled everything right now,” he said as he looked up and gestured toward the second story of his house. Endang already took apart his workshop in Jakarta, usually manned by his brother. “I would have had to pay for the overheads without any orders. It’s just natural.”

His workshop in Bandung is practically his last leg as a neon master craftsman. It is located just off Jl. Raya Cijerah and into the narrow alleyways of Gg. Pelita 1.

His one-person workshop is narrow, with most of the space taken by his workbench. Stacks of glass tubes were sitting idly on top, covered in dust. The blue-painted walls were lined with tubes that were already shaped.

Each side of the walls was equipped with a clock, implying Endang’s constant pressing need to tell the time with minimum effort. The furnace stood almost in the middle, next to an apparatus he used to inject the tubes with the inert gases and the gas tanks imported from Italy by a company in Jakarta.

“We stayed in touch almost every day as if we were waiting for the end,” said Endang, referring to his contact at the inert gas distributor in Jakarta.

Endang recalled the golden age for him as a neon sign maker had been during the Soeharto regime. “Nineteen-nineties, until the reformasi,” he said. “Those were the days. Everyone headhunted us despite not having finished formal school.”

His works lasted for ages, as neon signs are supposed to. “The one that I did for Ayam Goreng Cianjur in Cipanas, West Java, in 1991, even outlasted the back-plating multiple times,” said Endang. “They changed the white back-plating three times now since then.”

When asked about his views about the future, Endang noted: “I don’t want to be overly optimistic. I will keep doing it as long as the gas suppliers are still around.” He laughed.

Anindito Ariwandono

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network